UPDATE 1-Mubadala begins marketing three-tranche dollar bonds - document

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala began marketing on Tuesday a three-tranche dollar bond offering consisting of six-year and 10-year conventional bonds and 30-year dual-listed Formosa bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

It gave an initial price guidance of around 250 basis points (bps) over midswaps for the six-year notes, around 275 bps over midswaps for the 10-year bonds and around 4.375% for the Formosa bonds, the document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The benchmark deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

Mubadala hired Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale to arrange investor calls on Monday, sources said.

“The Mubadala IPTs (initial price thoughts) are very attractive,” a Dubai-based fixed income strategist said.

“We expect strong demand and final pricing to be around 2.50%, 3% and 4%, respectively.”

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwan dollar. All three tranches will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Formosa tranche will also be listed on the Taipei Exchange.

One banking source said on Monday Mubadala was looking to raise $3 billion to $4 billion and that it made sense for the state fund to raise extra liquidity now ahead of a potential worsening of conditions in international markets later this year.

A second banking source said Mubadala would probably increase the size to $5 billion to $6 billion as order books grow during the deal’s execution. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sam Holmes)