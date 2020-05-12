UPDATE 2-Mubadala expected to sell $3-4 bln of bonds, tightens price guidance -document

(Adds expected size, updated price guidance, orders)

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala is expected to sell $3 billion to $4 billion in a three-tranche bond offering having received more than $17 billion in orders for the deal, a document from one of the banks leading the issuance showed on Tuesday.

As a result of the strong demand, Mubadala tightened price guidance on the six-year notes it is offering to around 220 basis points over midswaps from initial guidance of around 250 bps over, the document showed, and on 10-year bonds to around 245 bps over midswaps from around 275 bps over.

A dual-listed 30-year Formosa bond is now indicated at around 4.1% from around 4.375%.

The benchmark deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.

Mubadala hired Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale to arrange investor calls on Monday, sources said.

“The Mubadala IPTs (initial price thoughts) are very attractive,” a Dubai-based fixed income strategist said earlier on Tuesday.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwan dollar. All three tranches will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Formosa tranche will also be listed on the Taipei Exchange.

One banking source said on Monday it made sense for the state fund to raise extra liquidity now ahead of a potential worsening of conditions in international markets later this year.

A second banking source said Mubadala would probably increase the size to $5 billion to $6 billion as order books grow during the deal’s execution. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Sam Holmes, Kirsten Donovan)