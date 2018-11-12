Financials
November 12, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mubadala to buy 20 pct interest in Egypt's Nour offshore concession from Eni

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company’s oil business has agreed to buy a 20 percent participating interest in Egypt’s Nour North Sinai Offshore Area concession from Italy’s Eni, it said on Monday.

Eni, which operates the concession through a subsidiary, holds an 85 percent interest in partnership with Tharwa Petroleum Company, which holds a 15 percent interest.

Mubadala Petroleum said the deal was subject to conditions, including approval from Egyptian government authorities. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.