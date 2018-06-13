FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 13, 2018 / 6:48 AM / in 8 hours

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to launch $400 million European tech fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company said on Wednesday it plans to launch a $400 million fund to invest in leading European technology companies.

Japan’s Softbank Group will participate in the fund as a strategic investor via its subsidiary, SIMI US Holdings I, Inc, a statement from Mubadala said.

The fund will be managed by Mubadala’s venture capital arm, Mubadala Ventures, and will target founder-led, high-growth tech companies.

Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; editing by Json Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.