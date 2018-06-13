Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to launch $400 million European tech fund

ABU DHABI, June 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company said on Wednesday it plans to launch a $400 million fund to invest in leading European technology companies.

Japan’s Softbank Group will participate in the fund as a strategic investor via its subsidiary, SIMI US Holdings I, Inc, a statement from Mubadala said.

The fund will be managed by Mubadala’s venture capital arm, Mubadala Ventures, and will target founder-led, high-growth tech companies.