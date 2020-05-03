Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in early talks for potential dollar bond issue - sources

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state fund Mubadala is in early discussions with banks for a potential dollar bond issue, two banking sources said, as the region seeks liquidity amid the double blow of historically low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia last month raised a combined $24 billion to bolster their finances amid the low oil prices and lockdowns that could lead to a deep recession across the region.

Mubadala has not yet mandated banks for a debt sale but banks have been actively pitching for the potential deal, the sources said, one of them adding that 10 to 15 large banks were interested.

Mubadala declined to comment on a Reuters query regarding the talks.

One of the sources said how much Mubadala raised would be “a function of the market”, adding the state investment fund had not put out a request for proposals to banks to arrange the debt sale.

Mubadala, which has $229 billion in assets under management, according to its website, has $1.5 billion in 10-year bonds maturing in November.

“We’re always pitching. But the banks push hard” when market conditions improve, the second source said.

Gulf bonds rallied last week.

Asked why Mubadala would issue sooner rather than closer to its upcoming maturity, the source said: “Why not tomorrow? I think, for those who understand (the market), borrow now sooner than later.”

The sources said that for government-related entities with high credit ratings like Mubadala, issuing was the natural progression for the market following the multi-billion dollar issues by Gulf sovereigns in April.

Mubadala is rated AA by Fitch and S&P.