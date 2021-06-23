Abu Dhabi's Mubadala buys 2.6% of Russia's En+ group

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has bought a 2.6% stake in Russia’s En+ Group , which owns a large holding in aluminium producer Rusal, En+ said on Wednesday.

Mubadala bought the stake from Polina Yumasheva, En+ said, the former wife of U.S.-sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska. Her stake in En+ fell to 2.58% after the deal, and En+’s free float rose to 12.3%. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)