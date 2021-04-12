Abu Dhabi Mubadala investment record high in 2020 - CEO

FILE PHOTO: Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, group chief executive officer of Mubadala Investment Company, speaks at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invested a record amount in 2020 as it doubled down on growth sectors, its chief executive said on Monday. “We’ve invested more in 2020 than we have ever done in one year prior to that,” Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak told a virtual event organised by Bahrain’s Investcorp. He said the company took a 6-8 week pause in March 2020 as the pandemic hit and took the time to understand the ramifications of the pandemic at a macro level and on Mubadala’s portfolio.