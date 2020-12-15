Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Mubadala to take significant stake in Asper's $572 mln investment vehicle

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it will take a significant stake in Asper Investment Management’s Dorothea investment vehicle that plans to build a network of district heating services across the Netherlands.

Dorothea is targeting to deploy more than 2.1 billion ($571.77 million) in the project, the statement said.

Other investors in Dorothea include APG and the European Investment Bank.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up