Mubadala to take significant stake in Asper's $572 mln investment vehicle

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it will take a significant stake in Asper Investment Management’s Dorothea investment vehicle that plans to build a network of district heating services across the Netherlands.

Dorothea is targeting to deploy more than 2.1 billion ($571.77 million) in the project, the statement said.

Other investors in Dorothea include APG and the European Investment Bank.