June 22, 2020 / 9:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mubadala Group CEO sees economic recovery taking time

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala is under-invested in Asia and will grow its portfolio there, Group CEO Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak said on Monday, adding that the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will take time.

“2020 by all accounts will be challenging,” al-Mubarak said at a Bloomberg event. “The recovery will take time. I believe we have to now transition to the mode of living with COVID.”

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Hadeel Al Sayegh and Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

