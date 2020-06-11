Financials
Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala says total income grew four times in 2019

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co said on Thursday its total comprehensive income grew four times to 53 billion dirhams ($14.43 billion) in 2019, helped largely by gains in its public equity portfolio and funds.

Mubadala’s assets under management also rose 1.5% to $232 billion at year-end, the state fund said in a statement.

“2019 was a remarkable year for Mubadala,” group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak was quoted as saying.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar Editing by Davide Barbuscia

