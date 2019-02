ABU DHABI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mubadala Ventures, the venture capital arm of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Investment Company, plans to launch a $400 million European fund this year, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The venture capital unit is also working with international venture capital funds to invest in Abu Dhabi, Ibrahim Ajami, head of Mubadala Ventures, told a conference in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)