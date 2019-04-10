Mubadala opens NY office, focus on financial services, private equity

ABU DHABI, April 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has opened an office in New York its deputy chairman Waleed al-Muhairi said on Wednesday, marking the state fund’s second office in the United States.

Mubadala’s New York office, which opened on April 1, will have 10 people and will focus on financial services and private equity, a company spokesman separately told reporters.

The state fund opened an office in San Francisco in 2017 to focus on technology investments. The New York office will be headed by Kevin Kokko, director from Mubadala Capital’s team, a Mubadala spokesman said. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Sylvia Westall)