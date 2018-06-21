FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 21, 2018 / 6:39 AM / in an hour

UAE's Mubadala, Amerra Capital to buy stakes in Greek fish farming firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 21 (Reuters) - Mubadala Investment Company and Amerra Capital Management LLC will acquire majority stakes in two Greek fish farming companies, the buyers said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two will acquire majority stakes in Nireus SA and Selonda SA.

The acquisition is subject to merger control approvals and other conditions, the statement said, without disclosing the stake sizes or values.

The goal is to form a new multinational company that will play a leading role internationally in the aquaculture sector, the statement said.

Amerra Capital is an independent asset management firm. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.