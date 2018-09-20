FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala H1 2018 profit $2.97 bln

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company on Thursday reported a group profit of 10.9 billion dirhams ($2.97 billion) for the half-year period ending June 30, helped by revenues from public equities and petroleum companies. The company did not provide a comparative profit figure for the same period of last year as Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) was merged with Mubadala in March this year. Total assets of Mubadala, including consolidated ADIC holdings, were 832 billion dirhams for the period ending June 30, Mubadala said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold)

