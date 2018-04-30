FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 30, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mubadala says there are huge areas to work with Saudi Arabia, particularly in aerospace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, April 30 (Reuters) - Mubadala Aerospace said on Monday there are huge areas to work with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the aerospace sector.

“I think there are huge opportunities for collaboration between us and Saudi Arabia ... aerospace being a key area for both countries. It would be great to work together and hopefully avoid duplication,” Khaled Abdulla al-Qubaisi told a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Aerospace is an arm of Abu Dhabi’s state investor Mubadala, which manages about $200 billion in assets.

Saudi officials have highlighted transport as a priority sector for privatisation in Saudi Arabia, however the process for airport privatisation has taken a considerable time to get underway. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar Editing by Davide Barbuscia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.