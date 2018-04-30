Mubadala says there are huge areas to work with Saudi Arabia, particularly in aerospace

ABU DHABI, April 30 (Reuters) - Mubadala Aerospace said on Monday there are huge areas to work with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the aerospace sector.

“I think there are huge opportunities for collaboration between us and Saudi Arabia ... aerospace being a key area for both countries. It would be great to work together and hopefully avoid duplication,” Khaled Abdulla al-Qubaisi told a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Aerospace is an arm of Abu Dhabi’s state investor Mubadala, which manages about $200 billion in assets.

Saudi officials have highlighted transport as a priority sector for privatisation in Saudi Arabia, however the process for airport privatisation has taken a considerable time to get underway. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar Editing by Davide Barbuscia)