UAE's Mubadala among investors in self-driving firm Waymo

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co was part of a consortium that invested $2.25 billion in Waymo, the self-driving technology company owned by Alphabet Inc, it said on Tuesday.

Mubadala joined Silver Lake and other investors including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Magna International, and Andreessen Horowitz in the deal, the statement said..

Founded 11 years ago as a small project inside Google, Waymo is now widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Saeed Azhar Editing by Shri Navaratnam)