UPDATE 1-Japan's MUFG seeks to raise stake in VietinBank to 50 pct - report

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - MUFG Bank is seeking to raise its stake in VietinBank to 50 percent, state-run Vietnam Television (VTV) reported on Wednesday, quoting a senior executive of the Japanese bank.

“We have invested in Vietnam since 1920 and want to increase ownership in VietinBank to 50 percent of registered capital,” VTV quoted MUFG Deputy President Eiichi Yoshikawa as saying.

MUFG Bank now owns 19.73 percent of the Vietnamese lender, according to Refinitiv data.

To increase its stake to 50 percent, MUFG would need special approval from the government or Vietnam would need to raise its current 30 percent foreign ownership limit in banks. It also means the government would need to sell more VietinBank shares.

Yoshikawa was speaking at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and senior Vietnamese government officials including the governor of State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), which owns 64.46 percent of VietinBank, Refinitv data showed.

“The government welcomes investors joining Vietnamese banks, especially foreign investors joining weak banks...and can consider letting foreign investors own 100 percent of those banks,” VTV quoted SBV Governor Le Minh Hung as saying.

The government has said foreign investors can own up to 100 percent of weak Vietnamese banks in an effort to reform the sector that was once weighed down by bad debts.

VietinBank, the country’s fourth biggest listed bank by market capitalisation, is not a weak bank by the Vietnamese government’s definition. But Governor Le Minh Hung said increasing capital in VietinBank is necessary.

“Increasing capital in VietinBank is essential to ensure the bank’s financial capacity,” Hung was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)