Japan's MUFG says to hold press conference at 0750 GMT on personnel change

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan’s biggest lender, said on Friday it will hold a press conference at 0750 GMT on personnel change, after media reported the lender would promote its deputy president to CEO.

Deputy President Hironori Kamezawa, who has led the group’s digital strategy, would be the first chief executive who had not previously headed its banking unit, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, adding the reshuffle would take effect in April.

MUFG owns 24% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)