Britain's competition watchdog probes MUFG-DVB aviation deal

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday it was assessing if the planned acquisition by Japan’s MUFG Bank of the aviation financing business of Germany’s DZ Bank would have a substantial impact on competition in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal came under its rules and, if so, whether that would affect the industry’s competitiveness.

The two lenders said in March that the deal would involve the entire aviation finance portfolio of DZ Bank’s DVB unit, which stood at 5.6 billion euros ($6.21 billion) in June 2018. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)