MOVES-MUFG hires McLallen for sponsor coverage group

Jan 14 (Reuters) - MUFG has hired Scott McLallen as a managing director for its private equity sponsor coverage group.

McLallen, who will report to Matt Maley, head of MUFG’s private equity sponsor coverage team, is slated to start Monday, according to a person familiar with the hire.

An MUFG spokesperson declined to comment.

MUFG has been building out its sponsor coverage group. The bank hired Maley last year.

McLallen joins MUFG from SunTrust where he was a managing director in the financial sponsors group, according to the person and FINRA BrokerCheck records.

Before SunTrust he worked at Portico Capital and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss)