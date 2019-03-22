MOVES-MUFG names John Winter as CEO of MUFG Securities EMEA

March 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc on Friday named John Winter as chief executive officer of MUFG Securities EMEA and head of MUFG Bank’s Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB) business in EMEA region.

Winter will replace David King, who will leave after nine years at the company.

Winter, who will join on April 1, will develop and oversee the company’s strategy and governance for its securities business across EMEA region. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)