July 11, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Stephanie Brandley as managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said it has hired Stephanie Brandley as a managing director and head of coverage for alternative asset manager clients of its wholesale and investment bank.

Brandley, who is based in New York, has previously worked with BankUnited Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co.

In her new role, Brandley will focus on acquiring new clients and developing business within existing relationships and collaborate with product partners to provide treasury services and asset-based financing, among others. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

