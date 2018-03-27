MOVES-MUFG hires Maureen Sullivan as Americas' head of supply chain finance

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said on Tuesday it hired Maureen Sullivan as managing director and head of supply chain finance for the Americas.

She began her role on Monday and will split her time between New York and Chicago.

Before joining MUFG, Sullivan was the head of solutions structuring at HSBC, where she oversaw receivables, commodity finance and supply chain finance and launched strategic fintech partnerships.

Sullivan will report to Jon Lindenberg, MUFG’s deputy head of Investment Banking for the Americas, the company said in a statement.