FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 27, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Maureen Sullivan as Americas' head of supply chain finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said on Tuesday it hired Maureen Sullivan as managing director and head of supply chain finance for the Americas.

She began her role on Monday and will split her time between New York and Chicago.

Before joining MUFG, Sullivan was the head of solutions structuring at HSBC, where she oversaw receivables, commodity finance and supply chain finance and launched strategic fintech partnerships.

Sullivan will report to Jon Lindenberg, MUFG’s deputy head of Investment Banking for the Americas, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.