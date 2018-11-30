MOVES-MUFG LatAm loans head leaves bank

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (LPC) - Fernando Vera, who managed loan syndications for Latin America at MUFG, has left the bank, sources said.

Vera left the Japanese financial institution in October, according to three sources.

Robert Danziger, a managing director at MUFG and the head of client coverage for the Midwest, will cover Latin America, a spokesperson for the bank said. He joined MUFG in December last year from Deutsche Bank.

Prior to joining MUFG, Vera was a senior vice president at SMBC. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing By Jon Methven)