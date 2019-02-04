Japan's MUFG books flat 9-month profit, maintains full-year view

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Inc, Japan’s largest lender by assets, on Monday reported largely flat growth in net profit for the nine months through December, held back by a weak markets business.

Profit reached 872.2 billion yen ($7.95 billion) versus 863.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

For the full-year through March, MUFG kept its profit view at 950 billion yen, down 4 percent from the year prior, and below the 992.5 billion yen average of 14 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.7700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)