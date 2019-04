TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will book about a 100 billion yen ($893.34 million) loss in the year to March after its credit card unit stopped development of a new system, but it will stick to its full-year profit forecast, the Nikkei said.

MUFG, Japan’s biggest bank by assets, will keep its full-year net profit outlook of 950 billion yen, the newspaper said on Monday.