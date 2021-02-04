Japan's top lender MUFG posts 607 bln yen 9-month profit

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc on Thursday posted a net profit of 607 billion yen ($5.8 billion) in the nine months through December, up from 587.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street lender Morgan Stanley, maintained its full-year profit outlook at 600 billion yen. That compared with the 628.6 billion yen average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 105.1900 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)