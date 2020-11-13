Japan's top bank MUFG posts 34% slump in first-half profit as pandemic costs weigh

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a signboard of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T reported on Friday a 34% drop in half-year net profit, hit by a surge in costs from bad debts, highlighting the impact of the pandemic across the world's third-largest economy.

But Japan's biggest bank, which owns 24% of Morgan Stanley MS.N, also nudged up its full-year forecast, signalling confidence about its cost-cutting, even as the pandemic shows no sign of abating.

While Japan has been hit hard by the downturn, it has been spared the worst of the outbreak, and many companies have been cushioned by government stimulus. Still, there are deep worries about the outlook for smaller firms.

MUFG said its net profit in April-September came in at 400.8 billion yen ($3.82 billion), compared to 607 billion yen a year earlier. Credit costs, which include funds set aside to cover bad loans, saw a 14-fold jump from the same period a year earlier.

The bank also said it raised its expectations for full-year credit costs.

Chief Executive Officer Hironori Kamezawa told a briefing that the impact of COVID-19 was “fairly tough”.

Still, MUFG raised its profit forecast for the year to end-March to 600 billion yen from 550 billion yen, compared with the 618.9 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 38% drop in half-year net profit, as revenue declined, reflecting the impact of the pandemic.

($1 = 104.9900 yen)