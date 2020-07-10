REFILE-Muji's U.S. business seeks bankruptcy protection over coronavirus

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. subsidiary of minimalist lifestyle brand Muji filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its Japanese owner Ryohin Keikaku Co said on Friday.

All 18 of Muji’s U.S. stores have been closed from mid-March because of the pandemic, Ryohin Keikaku said.

The outbreak has inflicted widespread financial pain on global retailers, leading some, such as J. Crew Group Inc in the United States, to file for bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)