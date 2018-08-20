FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Handbag maker Mulberry faces 3 mln stg hit from House of Fraser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British luxury bag maker Mulberry said on Monday it would take a 3 million pound ($3.8 million) hit from the administration of House of Fraser earlier this month, adding to the toll it faces from tough conditions in its home market.

Mulberry operates 21 concessions in House of Fraser, the department stores group that was bought from administrators by Sports Direct, the sportswear retailer controlled by tycoon Mike Ashley.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

