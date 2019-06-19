Cyclical Consumer Goods
Britain's Mulberry hurt by House of Fraser collapse

June 19 (Reuters) - British luxury bag maker Mulberry swung to a loss in 2018 as it took a 2.1 million pounds ($2.64 million) hit from the collapse of department store group House of Fraser, adding to general weakness in its home market.

The company, whose bags sell for around 1,000 pounds, reported a loss before tax of 5 million pounds for the year ended March, compared with a pretax profit of 6.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7966 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

