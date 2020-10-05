UK luxury brand Mulberry says trading improving after full year loss

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Mulberry reported a year to end-March annual loss of 14.2 million pounds ($18.4 million) but said it had traded ahead of its expectations as stores had reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, best known for its leather bags, said revenue was down 29% for the 26-week period from March 29 to September 26.

It said it expected losses to be reduced in the current financial period.