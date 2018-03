March 20 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday it would buy software maker MuleSoft Inc for about $6.5 billion, including debt.

MuleSoft shareholders would get $36 in cash and 0.0711 of a Salesforce share for each share, or a price of $44.89 per share.

The per-share price represents a premium of 36 percent to Mulesoft’s Monday close.

Reuters had reported about the deal earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)