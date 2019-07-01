UK's Müller Milk & Ingredients to shut plant in Derbyshire

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Müller Milk and Ingredients, a unit of German dairy company Theo Muller Group, said on Monday it would wind down production at its Foston dairy in Derbyshire as part of efforts to cut costs.

The plant is likely to close operations by the end of the year and could lead to the loss of 223 jobs, the company said bit.ly/2KYo9an.

The company said it decided to shut the facility after a review of its dairy network, which identified Foston dairy as most at risk because of its size and inability to absorb significant production volume from other dairies. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babingotn)