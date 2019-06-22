CORRECTED-South Africa's MultiChoice to lay off 1,790 workers - union

(Corrects June 21 story to remove Naspers reference from headline and lead as Naspers no longer owns MultiChoice)

JOHANNESBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - A South African trade union said on Friday South African pay-television firm MultiChoice Group had notified workers of its intention to lay off 1,790 workers.

The employees were notified on Friday afternoon but the union has not been officially informed, “which makes the process unlawful”, the Information Communication and Technology Union (ICTU) said in a statement. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jan Harvey)