Entertainment Production
February 27, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Africa top pay TV group MultiChoice begins trading on JSE at 95.50 rand

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice debuted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday with shares opening at 95.50 rand, giving the company a market capitalisation of 42 billion rand ($3.03 billion).

Naspers, a local ecommerce giant with a one-third stake in China’s Tencent did not raise any money from the listing of MultiChoice, with the shares instead being spun out to current Naspers shareholders.

$1 = 13.8603 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by Alexandra Zavis

