Africa top pay TV group MultiChoice begins trading on JSE at 95.50 rand

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice debuted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Wednesday with shares opening at 95.50 rand, giving the company a market capitalisation of 42 billion rand ($3.03 billion).

Naspers, a local ecommerce giant with a one-third stake in China’s Tencent did not raise any money from the listing of MultiChoice, with the shares instead being spun out to current Naspers shareholders.