MultiChoice reports full-year loss

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice on Tuesday reported a headline loss in the year to end-March after foreign exchange losses and a charge for a stake disposal.

MultiChoice, spun off by South African e-commerce group Naspers, reported a headline loss per share of 353 cents ($0.2427), compared with headline earnings per share of 410 cents the previous year.

Headline earnings is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.5455 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Jane Merriman)