Entertainment Production
June 18, 2019 / 2:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MultiChoice reports full-year loss

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Africa’s biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice on Tuesday reported a headline loss in the year to end-March after foreign exchange losses and a charge for a stake disposal.

MultiChoice, spun off by South African e-commerce group Naspers, reported a headline loss per share of 353 cents ($0.2427), compared with headline earnings per share of 410 cents the previous year.

Headline earnings is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items. ($1 = 14.5455 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below