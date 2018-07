SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Profit at Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA, one of Brazil’s largest mall operators, rose sharply in the second quarter despite headwinds including a truckers strike that paralyzed Brazil’s economy for 10 days in May.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the company posted quarterly net profit of 146 million reais ($39 million), up 39 percent from the same period in 2017.