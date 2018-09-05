FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 5, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Brazil's Multiplus SA to go private

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Multiplus SA , a firm which manages loyalty programs, plans to go private via a tender offer, the firm said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Latam Airlines Group SA subsidiary TAM SA, which owns about 73 percent of the common stock in Multiplus, will offer to buy its remaining stock for 27.22 reais per share, an 11.6 percent premium over Tuesday’s close.

The firm also said in the securities filing that TAM had chosen not to renew an operational contract with Multiplus. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.