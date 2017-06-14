FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 2 months ago

Bahrain's Mumtalakat records 140 percent rise in 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat on Wednesday posted a 140 percent rise in 2016 net profit.

Net profit in 2016 was 68.9 million dinars ($182.69 million), up from 28.7 million dinars in the previous year, which reflected an adjustment on goodwill in 2015 against Alba totalling $583 million as a result of lower aluminium prices.

The fund holds stakes in more than 50 enterprises in sectors, including industrial manufacturing and services, financial services, tourism, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer, and healthcare, according to its website.

$1 = 0.3772 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
