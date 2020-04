MUNICH, April 29 (Reuters) - The short- and long-term costs of the coronavirus pandemic are significant but reinsurer Munich Re is economically fit as it deals with it, the company’s chief executive said Wednesday.

Joachim Wenning told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting that he was confident that Munich Re would emerge from the crisis comparatively stronger. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)