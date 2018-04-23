Munich Re would welcome an anchor investor, CEO says in interview

MUNICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, is putting out the welcome mat for a potential anchor investor as it promises a turnaround in 2018.

Joachim Wenning, the German company’s chief executive officer, told Reuters in an interview that he would absolutely welcome such a long-term major shareholder.

The invitation comes as its rival Swiss Re entertains a possible stake of up to 10 percent by Softbank , the Japanese technology investor. Over the past year, German corporate titans like Daimler and Deutsche Bank have also found big investors from China.

“In principle, we would welcome an anchor investor,” Wenning said, noting that the U.S. investor Warren Buffett once held 12-13 percent of Munich Re. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Editing by Arno Schuetze)