FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects reinsurance rates to rise further across the industry, a board member said on Sunday.

The “clear expectation” is a “further stabilisation and price increases,” Torsten Jeworrek said at an industry conference.

Swiss Re, a major competitor, said it also expected rate increases in areas hit by heavy losses, but more stable rates elsewhere amid abundant capital. (Reporting by Tom Sims; ; editing by John Stonestreet)