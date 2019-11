FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Munich Re on Thursday confirmed that it would beat its full-year profit target in 2019 after a strong third quarter.

Profit in the quarter rose 79% to 865 million euros ($956.69 million). That is better than profit of around 850 million euros that the reinsurer had flagged in preliminary earnings last month. ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)