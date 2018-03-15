Munich Re nudges 2018 profit guidance higher

MUNICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, said on Thursday it was aiming for net profit in 2018 of 2.1 to 2.5 billion euros ($2.60-3.09 billion) after eking out a small profit in 2017.

That is up slightly from the reinsurer’s initial guidance of 2.0 to 2.4 billion euros, issued last month, and well above its 2017 profit of 375 million euros, which was hit by a spate of natural catastrophes in North America.

“Munich Re is again poised for growth,” Chief Executive Officer Joachim Wenning said.

The reinsurer expects gross written premiums of between 46 and 49 billion euros in 2018, after 49.1 billion last year.