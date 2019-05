MUNICH, May 8 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re on Wednesday reported a 23 percent decline in net profit in the first quarter as a result of higher claims, but it left its full-year profit guidance unchanged.

Net profit in the quarter was 633 million euros ($709.28 million), above expectations of 613 million euros in a Reuters poll.

That is down from 827 million euros a year ago, a period that was free of major claims. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)