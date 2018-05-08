FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Munich Re Q1 net profit up 48 pct amid low payouts for major losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, said on Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 48 percent as it bounces back from a year of record payouts for natural disasters.

Profit rose to 827 million euros ($985.04 million) in the quarter from 557 million during the same period last year.

In April, the company flagged a consolidated first-quarter profit of over 800 million euros after a lower than expected payout for major losses.

$1 = 0.8396 euros Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan

