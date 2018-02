FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Munich Re posted a preliminary 8 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter but only eked out a small profit for the full year 2017 after a series of natural disasters in North America, the German reinsurer said on Tuesday.

The 530 million euro ($655.88 million) quarterly net profit is slightly below expectations of 560 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of six banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.8081 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)