FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re on Wednesday reported a return to profit in the third quarter and affirmed its guidance for 2018, recovering from a spate of natural catastrophes a year ago.

Net profit of 483 million euros ($553 million) in the quarter was better than the 456 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

It marked a recovery from the 1.44 billion euro loss a year ago. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)