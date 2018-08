FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, said on Wednesday that net profit after minority interests in the second quarter was roughly flat, beating expectations despite some big claims.

Net profit was 723 million euros ($840.20 million), down only slightly from 729 million euros a year ago and above a forecast of 687 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8605 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tom Sims Editing by Victoria Bryan)